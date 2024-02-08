Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

