Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.18) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($181.65).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,704 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £153.36 ($192.25).

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.16) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($181.42).

Rathbones Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,548 ($19.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.68. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.84).

Rathbones Group Company Profile



Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

