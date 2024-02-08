Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.43. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

