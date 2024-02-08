Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $60,741.36 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PAYO stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

