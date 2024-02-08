Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $60,741.36 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.8 %
PAYO stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
