PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.