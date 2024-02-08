Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 965

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 975 ($12.22) to GBX 965 ($12.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 932.40 ($11.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 913.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,331.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 994.40 ($12.47).

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.80) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,689.58). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

