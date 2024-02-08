Perion Network’s (PERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Trading Down 20.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.