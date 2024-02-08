Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

