Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

