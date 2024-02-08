Plexus Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Plexus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,727 shares of company stock worth $2,657,805. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.