Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.11.
PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Polaris Trading Up 1.7 %
Polaris stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
