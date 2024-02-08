Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Pool worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $405.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.