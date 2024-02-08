Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.57% of Portland General Electric worth $105,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.
Portland General Electric Price Performance
Portland General Electric stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
