Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

