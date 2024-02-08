PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $892.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PRA Group by 848.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

