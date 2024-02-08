Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $73.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $74,649,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

