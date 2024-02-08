Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,640 at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,640 ($20.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 97.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.80) to GBX 1,400 ($17.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 830.20 ($10.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 846.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 900.31. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 767.80 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,330.50 ($16.68). The company has a market capitalization of £22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 838.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,224 ($61,707.41). Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

