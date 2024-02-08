Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.25.

Gartner Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IT opened at $449.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.87 and a 200 day moving average of $392.02. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

