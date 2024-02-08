Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

LYV opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

