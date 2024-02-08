Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

