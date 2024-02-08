Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

