Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Decreased by Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cactus in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 73,704 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.