Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.