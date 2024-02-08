Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

fuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

