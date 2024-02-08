Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered by Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.54. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.05 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.31 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $204.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $154,760,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 217.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.