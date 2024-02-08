Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5,714.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

