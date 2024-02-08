Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

PNC opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

