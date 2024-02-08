Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($10.86) EPS.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,702,933. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

