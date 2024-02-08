Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By William Blair

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $143.58 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,583,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

