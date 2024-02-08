Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mainstreet Equity Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEQ. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Shares of MEQ opened at C$162.50 on Thursday. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$125.02 and a one year high of C$162.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

