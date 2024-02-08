Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issued By Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

EPM opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 538,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 32.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

