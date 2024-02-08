Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Decreased by Noble Financial

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

