Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

