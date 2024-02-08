Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Reduced by Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.54.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

