Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 115,854 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $930.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

