Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,613,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

