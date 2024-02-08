Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Questor Technology traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 3255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

