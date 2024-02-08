Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLYB. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

RLYB stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 62.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

