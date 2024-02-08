Raymond James Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

MG opened at C$78.83 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$64.41 and a 12-month high of C$89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. In other Magna International news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. Also, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$435,361.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,485 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

