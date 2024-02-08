Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Magna International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MGA opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.