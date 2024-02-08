Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,804,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

