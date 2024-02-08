Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,325.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,325 ($41.68) and last traded at GBX 3,313 ($41.53), with a volume of 245319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,301 ($41.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,270 ($40.99) to GBX 3,300 ($41.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($34.55).
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
