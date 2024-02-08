Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

NYSE:FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,830,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

