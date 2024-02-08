Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

FTS opened at C$52.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.57. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

