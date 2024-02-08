Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.31 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $59.28 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

