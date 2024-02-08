Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after acquiring an additional 113,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,075,000 after buying an additional 780,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after buying an additional 597,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after buying an additional 159,040 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

