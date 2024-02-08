Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

