Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

