Research Analysts Set Expectations for LeddarTech Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LDTC)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LeddarTech in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeddarTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

LDTC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. LeddarTech has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

