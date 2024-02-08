Reviewing Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Healthcare and Technology and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping An Healthcare and Technology and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $40.93 million 4.43 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.59

Analyst Recommendations

Ping An Healthcare and Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Healthcare and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Ping An Healthcare and Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Augmedix beats Ping An Healthcare and Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices. It provides advertising, wellness management, and health management services. Further, the company provides medicine marketing services; technology services; application development and operation services; and hospital and clinic services, as well as operates an insurance agency. Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.